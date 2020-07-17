wrestling / News
CM Punk Tweets About WWE Stars He Tried To Crack Up, Being Unmasked By Big Show
10 years ago today, The Big Show exposed CM Punk’s shaved head for the first time on Smackdown, unmasking him of the luchador mask he had been wearing. Punk tweeted about the moment, saying his reaction in the segment was because he was upset about how he looked like the Big Show: “Was very upset I looked like him.”
He also noted that he was always trying to make Big Show and Mark Henry crack up, and responded to a fan who criticized the angle:
“This was an insult to the audience’s intelligence. The hair vs. hair match was weeks before this and WWE expected people to believe Punk’s hair was still to the skin.”
Punk responded by saying, “That’s the best part!”
He also confirmed that he still has the luchador masks he wore and that the Big Show was one of his favorites to work with.
