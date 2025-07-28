CM Punk On What He Loves About WWE Under Triple H, Missing Michael Hayes

CM Punk recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox (h/t WrestlingInc) and talked about how he misses the presence of WWE Hall of Famer and producer, Michael Hayes, and how different WWE is under Triple H. Highlights of his comments are below.

On missing Michael Hayes: “Michael Hayes just went down, got a knee surgery. So you know, Freebird’s gone for a while. And I really do feel the impact of him not being around. Now, you can text him. But he’s at home. And him not being there, his presence is missed.”

On WWE under Triple H: “Triple H obviously is sitting in the chair and he’s the boss. But one of the aspects that I really love about this brand new WWE that I’ve come back to is…if he’s got a daddy/daughter dance, he’s not at TV. And I find that to be so amazing and brilliant, like ‘Yeah. Go hang out with your kid. Go have those moments. We’ll be fine. We’ll get through.’ But you definitely feel it, and there’s so many people that cast a large shadow that you definitely feel their absence when they’re not on the show.”

CM Punk returned to WWE about two years ago and so far, has not had the drama he had in AEW follow him. Hayes, on the other hand, was named in the amended Janel Grant lawsuit.