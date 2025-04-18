CM Punk Says WWE Is Trying To Get Him To Sign A New Five-Year Deal

In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about how much longer he will be wrestling and noted that WWE is trying to get him to sign a new five-year deal. Punk returned to the WWE in 2023 at Survivor Series. He noted in the interview that he talked to Randy Orton, who told him he wanted to keep wrestling as long as he physically could. Punk praised Orton for still being in good shape.

Punk said: “I definitely know I can’t go forever. There is obviously a stigma to being the ‘old guy.’ You don’t want to continue past your point of expiration. Some days, I get done and I feel like, ‘I’m just getting started.’ This run I’ve been on, it kind of washed over me where, I can’t remember the specific moment where I turned to somebody, one of the Pauls, Heyman or Triple H, and I said, ’46 years old, I think I’m starting to understand the business.’ That’s the business. Your body is going to give up on you way before your mind is. To me, my mind has never been sharper. I’ve never been more focused and there is life in wrestling beyond taking bumps and being in the ring. We’ll see what happens. I don’t plan on….they’re trying to get me to sign a five-year deal.“