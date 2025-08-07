wrestling / News
CM Punk Added to WWE’s UK Tour This Month
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that CM Punk will be part of the company’s upcoming tour of the UK, which happens later this month. Punk will appear at the following live events;
* Liverpool on August 23
* Newcastle on August 24
* Manchester on August 26
* Leeds on August 27
* Cardiff on August 28
