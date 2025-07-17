CM Punk Admits WWE: Unreal Is ‘Strange’ To Him, Isn’t Necessarily Against It

CM Punk has mixed feelings about the upcoming Netflix WWE: Unreal series, but he says he’s not necessarily against the show. The behind-the-scenes show premieres on the service on July 29th, and Punk was asked about the show during his appearance on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle. Punk noted that his old-school upbringing makes it a “really strange” show for him because he was taught to protect the business.

“I’m probably the wrong guy to put on this show to try and talk it up,” Punk said (per Fightful). “It’s not that I’m so much against it, it’s that my entire existence in my profession, professional wrestling, you’re taught and you’re brought up, and you’re old school, you protect the business. It’s always been that way. Since the 1920s or 1930s, everyone knew that wrestling was predetermined. They talk about how they didn’t know, and how in the 1980s we just kind of blew it wide open, and now we’re exposing the business. If you’re living under a rock, you don’t know, but most people do know.”

He continued, “What this show is going to do is just show us backstage in our environment, interacting with each other and that’s really for the fans. You see it all the time with football shows like Hard Knocks. That’s a big one. You’re in the room, you’re seeing the special teams, Xs and Os, and the relationships between the coaches and players and families. That’s sort of what we’re doing. We’re following suit in a way. It’s just really strange, for me at least, because I’ve always been taught you protect the business, you don’t let the insiders in.”

