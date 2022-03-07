CM Punk Compares Younger Talent Looking Up To Him With His Own Love of Bret Hart

CM Punk is grateful for his second chance in wrestling and talked about how much that means as well as his love of Bret Hart after AEW Revolution. Punk talked about making his return and how other talent have said they were inspired by him during last night’s media scrum, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On the influence he’s had on younger talent: “After my match, somebody came up to me, I don’t need to say who, and they said, ‘You’re going to hate me for saying this, but I do this because of you.’ I saw Straight Edge Society and I was blown away. I went to WrestleMania to watch you and Rey Mysterio. I’m in wrestling because of you. I didn’t know this particular individual got into wrestling because of me.”

On his love of Bret Hart: “I’ll put it to you like this. I love Bret Hart. His career was cut short and it’s a God damn tragedy because there are people that go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars and that should have been Bret. I feel super fortunate and grateful and appreciative that I got a second chance. I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret, but I’m going to enjoy it. I just love that mother**ker so much. He’s the greatest. He was right. Bret Hart is always right.”