CM Punk’s FOX Sports Deal For WWE Backstage Reportedly a ‘Done Deal’

– According to a new report, CM Punk will indeed be discussing WWE on FOX Sports’ WWE Backstage studio show. The Fight Oracle Twitter account, which has broken several wrestling television-related shows previously, posted to say that Punk’s deal for FOX Sports 1 as a commentator “is a done deal.”

Punk confirmed this week that he had met with FOX Sports about the possible gig, noting that he is “not dealing with anybody in WWE. You know, it’s legit — they’re just like, ‘It’s FOX.’ And I was just like, ‘OK.’ And they explained to me what it was. And I love Renee Young. Renee Young’s a great person. She’s Canadian, so obviously, she’s just like super, over-the-top nice and friendly. And it’s along the lines of what I do for CFFC. But I prefaced it with, ‘Guys, I’m not going to come in and just dump all over stuff to dump on it.’ Like I said, that’s old Phil. But if it’s bad, I can’t pretend — I’m not going to be able to pretend that it’s not anything but bad. So, they want to present it like it’s a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff. Just like they do with NFL. Just like NHL would do with hockey games and stuff like that. And that’s where we are with that.”

The news comes a day after Nick Jackson said during an interview with the New York Post that “I think the ship has sailed” regarding bringing Punk into AEW.

WWE Backstage is set to premiere on November 5th on FOX Sports 1 with Renee Young and Booker hosting.