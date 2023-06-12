AEW News: New Shirt Available For CMFTR, AEW Celebrates Pride Month, Latest Being the Elite Online

– AEW has released a new shirt for CMFTR (CM Punk & FTR) ahead of the team’s return on AEW Collision this Saturday. They will face Jay White, Juice Robinson and Samoa Joe.

– AEW is also selling a shirt for Pride Month. They shared a video to mark the Pride celebration that features Anthony Bowens, Nyla Rose, Aubrey Edwards, Sonny Kiss, Diamante, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie,

20% of profits go to JASMYN, a nonprofit that helps empower LGBTQIA+ teens and young adults.

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online.