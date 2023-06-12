wrestling / News
AEW News: New Shirt Available For CMFTR, AEW Celebrates Pride Month, Latest Being the Elite Online
– AEW has released a new shirt for CMFTR (CM Punk & FTR) ahead of the team’s return on AEW Collision this Saturday. They will face Jay White, Juice Robinson and Samoa Joe.
CMFTR! Get this NEW shirt that just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!@CMPunk @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/FUbaHFl7Cc
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 12, 2023
– AEW is also selling a shirt for Pride Month. They shared a video to mark the Pride celebration that features Anthony Bowens, Nyla Rose, Aubrey Edwards, Sonny Kiss, Diamante, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie,
20% of profits go to JASMYN, a nonprofit that helps empower LGBTQIA+ teens and young adults.
AEW Celebrates #PrideMonth 🏳️🌈
Our 2023 #AEW Pride shirt is available at https://t.co/XtpDuzXCWp, with 20% of profits donated to JASMYN, a nonprofit supporting the empowerment of LGBTQIA+ teens and young adults! pic.twitter.com/CfP2L7sxrp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2023
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online.
More Trending Stories
- Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With Iron Sheik Over Misunderstanding
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star