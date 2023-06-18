wrestling / News

CM Punk & FTR Defeat Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold in Main Event of AEW Collision Debut (Clips)

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Samoa Joe AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk and FTR, collectively known as CMFTR, won the debut main event for AEW Collision, beating Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold. The match went around twenty minutes and eventually Punk was able to hit Juice Robinson with the Go to Sleep to get the pin.

The team celebrated the win after the match was over. Even though there were rumors, KENTA did not show up.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading