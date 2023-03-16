CMLL Announces 2023 Universal Championship Tournament

CMLL has announced the dates for their 2023 Universal Championship tournament. The promotion announced the details for tournaments on Thursdaym which will crown the ceremonial Universal Champions for men and women.

The tournaments will see all of the CMLL Historic, National, and World Champions face off on separate nightsd, with the winners moving onto a night four to determine the Universal Champion. The Historic Champions Eliminator is set for April 7th, followed by the National Champions on April 14th and the National Champions on April 21st. The Finals will be on April 28th.

The CMLL Universal de Amazons for the women’s roster is expected to take place later this year.