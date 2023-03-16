wrestling / News
CMLL Announces 2023 Universal Championship Tournament
CMLL has announced the dates for their 2023 Universal Championship tournament. The promotion announced the details for tournaments on Thursdaym which will crown the ceremonial Universal Champions for men and women.
The tournaments will see all of the CMLL Historic, National, and World Champions face off on separate nightsd, with the winners moving onto a night four to determine the Universal Champion. The Historic Champions Eliminator is set for April 7th, followed by the National Champions on April 14th and the National Champions on April 21st. The Finals will be on April 28th.
The CMLL Universal de Amazons for the women’s roster is expected to take place later this year.
ABRIL, MES DE CAMPEONATO UNIVERSAL
El #CampeonatoUniversalCMLL busca dueño en este 2023.
Viernes 7: 1a. Eliminatoria (Campeones Históricos)
Viernes 14: 2a. Eliminatoria (Campeones Nacionales)
Viernes 21: 3a. Eliminatoria (Campeones Mundiales)
Viernes 28: Gran Final en Triangular pic.twitter.com/3wBjXVuTXk
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Original Plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, Why Other Plans Fell Through
- Jade Cargill Reacts To Charlotte Flair Posting Pic Of Her Ring Shape
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39