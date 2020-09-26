wrestling / News
CMLL 87th Anniversary Show Quick Results 9.25.20: Seven Title Matches Featured
– CMLL held its 87th Anniversary event last night (Sept. 25) at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, courtesy of CMLL’s official website:
* CMLL World Micro Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Chamuel beat Microman 2-1.
* CMLL World Welterweight Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Titan picked up the win over El Soberano Jr. 2-1.
* Mexican National Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Reina Isis got the victory over Metalica 2-1 to win the title.
* Mexican National Trios Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson beat Cancerbero & Raziel & Virus 2-1.
* CMLL World Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Marcela was victorious over Dalys la Caribena 2-1.
* NWA World Historic Welterweight Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Volador Jr. won out over Templario 2-1.
* CMLL World Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Caristico & Mistico beat Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa 2-1.
You can also check out some photos from the event that were shared on Twitter:
Explotó La Dinamita! Sansón, Cuatrero y Forastero suman una defensa más al récord más exitoso de este título! Los Cancerberos del Infierno se quedaron en el camino. #87AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/djYbb9oQCn
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020
La polémica llega al cuadrilátero! Dalys había derrotado con un escorpión a Marcela, sin embargo, siguió atacando a su rival. El Olimpico hace efectiva la descalificación tras la cuenta de cinco segundos y La Morenaza de Fuego retiene. #87AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/v38uyk7GgX
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020
Vaya brutal impacto! Templario ve frustradas sus aspiraciones en el duelo titular al ser derrotado por Volador Jr. con este peligroso movimiento. #87AniversarioCMLL. pic.twitter.com/fMXdhuoTd0
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020
El sueño se ha terminado para Rey Cometa y Espíritu Negro! Mistico y Carístico se imponen en la lucha estelar de la gran fiesta del #87AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/ugCerp6Xsr
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses The Death Of Road Warrior Animal, The Road Warriors’ Legacy
- The Rock Agrees To Do Ken Shamrock’s Induction Greeting Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
- New Retribution Names For Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez Revealed, WWE Files Trademarks
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired