CMLL 87th Anniversary Show Quick Results 9.25.20: Seven Title Matches Featured

– CMLL held its 87th Anniversary event last night (Sept. 25) at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, courtesy of CMLL’s official website:

* CMLL World Micro Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Chamuel beat Microman 2-1.

* CMLL World Welterweight Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Titan picked up the win over El Soberano Jr. 2-1.

* Mexican National Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Reina Isis got the victory over Metalica 2-1 to win the title.

* Mexican National Trios Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson beat Cancerbero & Raziel & Virus 2-1.

* CMLL World Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Marcela was victorious over Dalys la Caribena 2-1.

* NWA World Historic Welterweight Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Volador Jr. won out over Templario 2-1.

* CMLL World Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Caristico & Mistico beat Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa 2-1.

You can also check out some photos from the event that were shared on Twitter:

Explotó La Dinamita! Sansón, Cuatrero y Forastero suman una defensa más al récord más exitoso de este título! Los Cancerberos del Infierno se quedaron en el camino. #87AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/djYbb9oQCn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020

La polémica llega al cuadrilátero! Dalys había derrotado con un escorpión a Marcela, sin embargo, siguió atacando a su rival. El Olimpico hace efectiva la descalificación tras la cuenta de cinco segundos y La Morenaza de Fuego retiene. #87AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/v38uyk7GgX — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020

Vaya brutal impacto! Templario ve frustradas sus aspiraciones en el duelo titular al ser derrotado por Volador Jr. con este peligroso movimiento. #87AniversarioCMLL. pic.twitter.com/fMXdhuoTd0 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 26, 2020