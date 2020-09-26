wrestling / News

CMLL 87th Anniversary Show Quick Results 9.25.20: Seven Title Matches Featured

September 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL 87th Anniversary Show

– CMLL held its 87th Anniversary event last night (Sept. 25) at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, courtesy of CMLL’s official website:

CMLL World Micro Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Chamuel beat Microman 2-1.
CMLL World Welterweight Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Titan picked up the win over El Soberano Jr. 2-1.
* Mexican National Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Reina Isis got the victory over Metalica 2-1 to win the title.
Mexican National Trios Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson beat Cancerbero & Raziel & Virus 2-1.
CMLL World Women’s Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Marcela was victorious over Dalys la Caribena 2-1.
NWA World Historic Welterweight Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Volador Jr. won out over Templario 2-1.
CMLL World Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Caristico & Mistico beat Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa 2-1.

You can also check out some photos from the event that were shared on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading