CMLL Addresses Mistico’s Appearance On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Mistico is set to appear on next week’s AEW Rampage, and CMLL issued a statement on the appearance. Mistico will face Rocky Romero on next week’s show, and the Mexican promotion issued a statement on Friday, writing (per Fightful’s Luis Pulido):

“CMLL is happy to announce & confirm the participation of current CMLL World Middleweight Champion Mistico in a one-on-one match against Rocky Romero on AEW Rampage, hoping for this to be an exciting start of a new era between two of the biggest companies in Wrestling worldwide.

This collaboration between CMLL & AEW is focused on not just bringing a unique experience for the fans, but impulse the growth & promotion of wrestling around the world as both companies share a common vision in taking the sport to new horizons & are excited to explore future opportunities together.”