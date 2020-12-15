CMLL Adds NWA Historical Welterweight Title Match to Christmas Show

CMLL has announced an NWA Historical Welterweight Championship match to their December 25th show. The company announced that Bandido will face Volador Jr. for the latter’s title at the event. That match was supposed to go down on September at the 87th Anniversary show but had to be postponed due to Bandido testing positive for COVID-19.

😱¡LA LUCHA MÁS ESPERADA DEL 2020! 😱

¡Volador Jr. expone el Campeonato Mundial Historico NWA de Peso Welter ante El Bandido en una espectacular lucha! 📍 ARENA MÉXICO

📅 Viernes 25 de Diciembre '20

🕣 5:00 p.m. Compra tus boletos ahora:

🎟 https://t.co/nT8xhI8oRR pic.twitter.com/Rx10aXrggY — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 13, 2020