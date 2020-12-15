wrestling / News

CMLL Adds NWA Historical Welterweight Title Match to Christmas Show

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL has announced an NWA Historical Welterweight Championship match to their December 25th show. The company announced that Bandido will face Volador Jr. for the latter’s title at the event. That match was supposed to go down on September at the 87th Anniversary show but had to be postponed due to Bandido testing positive for COVID-19.

