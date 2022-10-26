CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo Results 10.25.22: Elimination Tag Match, More

CMLL held its first-ever all-womens show on Tuesday with CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo, and the results are online. The show took place in Guadalajara, Mexico and streamed on CMLL’s Facebook; you can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Hera, Olimpia & Mysteriosa defeated Sexy Sol, Valkyria & Náutica.

* Vaquera & Ampola defeated Seductora & Tiffany.

* Elimination Tag Match: Mei Suruga, Ivelisse, Lady Frost, Hikari Shimizu, Alex Gracia, Tae Honma, Avispa Dorada & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lluvia, Jarochita, Dalys, Marcela, Reyna Isis, Metálica, Princesa Sugehit & La Magnífica