CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo Results 10.25.22: Elimination Tag Match, More
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
CMLL held its first-ever all-womens show on Tuesday with CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo, and the results are online. The show took place in Guadalajara, Mexico and streamed on CMLL’s Facebook; you can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Hera, Olimpia & Mysteriosa defeated Sexy Sol, Valkyria & Náutica.
* Vaquera & Ampola defeated Seductora & Tiffany.
* Elimination Tag Match: Mei Suruga, Ivelisse, Lady Frost, Hikari Shimizu, Alex Gracia, Tae Honma, Avispa Dorada & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lluvia, Jarochita, Dalys, Marcela, Reyna Isis, Metálica, Princesa Sugehit & La Magnífica
