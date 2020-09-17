wrestling / News

CMLL Anniversary Lineup Announced, Princesa Sugehit Out Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Anniversary Show

The lineup is set for CMLL’s anniversary event later this month, though COVID-19 will prevent Princess Sugehit from being involved. CMLL announced the results of fan voting for the card, which decided the challengers for each title match. You can see the vull care below, which includes Bandido challenging Volador Dr. for the NWA Welterweight Championship and more.

One of those who will not be involved, despite fans voting her in, is Princesa Sugehit. CMLL announced that Sugehit, who was set to face Marcela for the CMLL Women’s World Title, withdrew after a positive test for COVID-19. Replacement plans have yet to be revealed; Dalys was the second-place winner of that match’s voting.

CMLL 87 Aniversario takes place on September 25th. The card is below, along with the percentage of the fan voting that the challenger received:

* CMLL World Micro-Estrellas Title Match: Chamuel vs. Microman (45.02%)
* CMLL World Trios Title Match: Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia & Gran Guerrero vs. El Terrible, Templario & Hechicero (64.61%)
* Mexico National Women’s Title Match: La Metalica vs. Lluvia (36.18%)
* Mexico National Trios Title Match: Sanson, Cuatrero & Forastero vs. Virus, Raziel & Cancerbero (39.29%)
* NWA Welterweight Title Match: Volador Jr vs. Bandido (66.78%)
* CMLL World Tag Team Title Match: Carístico & Místico vs. Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro (52.41%)

