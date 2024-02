CMLL Announces All Women’s Viernes Espectacular Show

CMLL has announced the first-ever All Women’s Viernes Espectacular show to take place next month. The company announced on Wednesday that show will take place on March 8th at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The following lineup was announced for the event:

* Lady Metal & Lady Amazona vs. Sexy Sol & Nautica

* Copa Irma Gonzalez Torneo Cibernetico: Marcela, Amapola, Vaquerita, Tiffany, La Maligna, Metálica, Hera, Olimpia, Valkyria, La Guerrera, Persephone & Diablita Roj

* CMLL-Japan Women’s Championship Match: Dark Silueta vs. La Catalina

* CMLL National Women’s Championship Match: Reyna Isis vs. Zeuxis

* CMLL Womens National Tag Team Championship Match: Las Chicas Indomables vs. Andrómeda & Skadi