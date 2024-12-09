wrestling / News
CMLL Announces Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & More For This Week’s Viernes Espectacular
CMLL has announced several AEW stars for this week’s Viernes Espectacular event. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place Friday in Arena Mexico in Mexico City:
* CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Rocky Romero
* Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Zeuxis vs. Reyna Isis vs. Sanely vs. Persephone
* La Jarochita & Lluvia vs. Red Velvet & Viva Van
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. La Catalina
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hechicero
* Volador Jr. vs. PAC
🔜
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 13 de Diciembre '24
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/7y3MY5fpM9
📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para la membresía “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/nquzrmFT5T
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 8, 2024
