CMLL Announces Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & More For This Week’s Viernes Espectacular

CMLL has announced several AEW stars for this week’s Viernes Espectacular event. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place Friday in Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

* CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Rocky Romero

* Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Zeuxis vs. Reyna Isis vs. Sanely vs. Persephone

* La Jarochita & Lluvia vs. Red Velvet & Viva Van

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. La Catalina

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hechicero

* Volador Jr. vs. PAC