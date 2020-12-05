CMLL Announces Copa Jr. VIP Participants

The 12 competitors for CMLL’s Copa Jr. VIP tournament are officially set for this year.

CMLL has announced the participants in this year’s Copa Jr. VIP. The company has announced that El Felino, Felino Jr., Negro Casas, Soberano Jr., Stuka Jr., Mephisto, Atlantis Jr., Mistico, Caristico, Niebla Roja, Angel De Oro, and Star Jr. will all be competing in this year’s iteration of the tournament, which takes place on December 25. The event will be held without fans but will be streamed through Ticketmaster live; you can purchase tickets to stream here.

Previously announced for the event was a CMLL World Trios Championship match with Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia & Gran Guerrero taking on Sanson, Cuatrero & Forastero.

🏆 COPA JR. VIP 2020 🏆

¡Los Mejores Herederos de la Lucha Libre Mexicana buscarán la victoria en esta competición! Este Viernes 25 de Diciembre a través de Ticketmaster Live! Los boletos ya está a la venta. 🎟 https://t.co/nT8xhI8oRR pic.twitter.com/99GLgNxs5T — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 3, 2020