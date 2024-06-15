wrestling / News

CMLL Announces Details For 91st Anniversary Show

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL has announced details for their upcoming 91st Anniversary show, which happens on September 13. It will take place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It will air live through the CMLL YouTube Membership program, set to begin at 8:30 PM Mexico time (9:30 PM CT/ 10:30 PM ET). No official card has been unveiled for the show.

