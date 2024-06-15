CMLL Announces Details For 91st Anniversary Show

CMLL has announced details for their upcoming 91st Anniversary show, which happens on September 13. It will take place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It will air live through the CMLL YouTube Membership program, set to begin at 8:30 PM Mexico time (9:30 PM CT/ 10:30 PM ET). No official card has been unveiled for the show.

¡EL GRAN ANUNCIO que estábamos esperando!

A 91 días del 91 Aniversario del CMLL conocemos la fecha… 📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 13 de septiembre '24

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ Boletos a la venta en Ticketmaster a partir del día de mañana: