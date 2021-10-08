CMLL Announces First NFT Offerings

CMLL is getting into the NFT game, announcing their first available purchases in the market. CMLL announced that they are teaming with Serouno for their first NFTs.

The announcement reads (translation per Fightful):

Always thinking in the innovation and constant evolution of the best Lucha Libre in the world, the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and its official sponsor of NFTS & Fan Token SEROUNO, proudly launch the first collection of NFT ́S (Non-Fungible Token) of Lucha Libre Mexicana.

It is important to mention that an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a Non Fungible Token unique in the world, that is, they are pieces or assets of digital content that cannot be modified and in turn, are stored on a server that can be purchased on specialized marketplaces for the purchase and sale of the same.

The first collection will be presented with a gala repertoire with wrestlers of international stature such as: Místico, Titán, Último Guerrero, Jarochita, Atlantis, Soberano Jr., and Days, as well as the official CMLL mascot Kemonito.

The NFTS will be accompanied by unique surprises, both physical and digital, exclusive rewards from CMLL and its wrestlers.

The CMLL continues with its work to bring and offer new experiences to Lucha Libre fans, and that is why the first NFTS collection is presented, in which you can find objects from a digital collection full of history, folklore, color and legacy of Mexican culture.

“The commercial alliance with SEROUNO represents a big step for the Lucha Libre industry, in its goal to reach new audiences and permeate new generations, not only in Mexican territory, but worldwide, thus bringing them even closer to their idols from a digital plane”.

“It is a privilege to be at the forefront of technology and, in that sense, the agreement with SportsIcon and CMLL allows us to work to build more ties of union and synergy with CMLL fans around the world,” says Milburgo Palomino, president and CO-Founder of Serouno Group.

This will be made possible by the partnership between Serouno and SportsIcon, the company behind the blockchain-based NFT platform Flow.”