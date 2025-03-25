wrestling / News

CMLL Announces Injury To Mistico, Will Be Out Two Weeks

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mistico MLW Image Credit: MLW

Mistico is out of action due to injury, as announced by CMLL on Monday. The promotion announced today that the luchador suffered an injury and will be out of action for two weeks.

Mistico last wrestled on March 22nd at Eventos Kalakistico and is the current MLW World Middleweight Champion.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mistico for a quick and full recovery.

