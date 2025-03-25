wrestling / News
CMLL Announces Injury To Mistico, Will Be Out Two Weeks
March 24, 2025
Mistico is out of action due to injury, as announced by CMLL on Monday. The promotion announced today that the luchador suffered an injury and will be out of action for two weeks.
Mistico last wrestled on March 22nd at Eventos Kalakistico and is the current MLW World Middleweight Champion.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mistico for a quick and full recovery.
📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL
El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) informa a la afición que por indicación médica debido a una lesión sufrida por Místico, deberá permanecer en reposo durante las próximas dos semanas… pic.twitter.com/3bArS22Gyg
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 24, 2025
