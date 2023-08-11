wrestling / News
CMLL Announces Lineup For 90th Anniversary Show
CMLL’s 90th Anniversary Show takes place next month, and the lineup for the show has been revealed. The company announced the card on Twitter for the September 23rd show, which takes place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The lineup is as follows:
* Mask vs. Mask Match: Templario vs. Dragon Rojo Jr.
* Winners Face Each Other in Hair vs Hair Match: Volador Jr & Angel de Oro vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Averno
* CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Jarochita
* Legends Trios Match: Atlantis, Octagon & Blue Panther vs. Satanico, Virus & Fuerza Guerrera
* Copa Independencia Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD
* Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Atlantis Jr vs. Rocky Romero, TJP & Kevin Knight
* Titan & Soberano Jr vs. Lince Dorado & Samuray del Sol
🇲🇽 CARTEL OFICIAL DEL 90 ANIVERSARIO DEL CMLL
¡Llegó el momento! Estas son las batallas que conformarán La Fiesta Máxima de la Lucha Libre.
📍Arena México
🗓️ Sábado 16 de Septiembre '23
🕔 5:00 p.m.
🎟️ en taquillas y en:https://t.co/3omqUfDD1t#90AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/DUhmvHPkwS
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 9, 2023
#90AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/oWuyfLId1C
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 9, 2023
