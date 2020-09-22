CMLL Announces More Talents Off 87th Anniversary Show Due to Testing Positive for COVID-19

– It appears CMLL is facing more COVID-19 withdrawals for the upcoming 87th Anniversary event. As previously reported, Princesa Sugehit recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to withdraw from the upcoming CMLL 87th Anniversary show. SuperLuchas.com also reports that Rain, who was also scheduled to the event, has tested positive and is off the card.

Another talent who is off the card after testing positive for COVID-19 is Lluiva. CMLL announced the news yesterday via YouTube. Lluvia was originally scheduled to face La Metalica at the event for the National Women’s Championship.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that one issue that CMLL has not announced is that the likelihood that Ultimo Guerrero should have to withdraw from the card. Meltzer noted that since Lluvia, the girlfriend of Ultimo Guerrero, tested positive for the coronavirus, Guerrero should not be working the show even if he doesn’t test positive for COVID.

Guerrero is currently scheduled his Trios title at the anniversary event.