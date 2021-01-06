wrestling / News
Various News: CMLL Announces New TV Deal, Pop-Punk Band Makes Wrestling-Themed Music Video
– CMLL has announced a new television deal with Heraldo Television. The Mexican wrestling promotion announced on Wednesday that they have signed a new deal with the network to broadcast their show Saturdays at 7 PM, starting this weekend:
🤼♂️ ¡Ahora vive la emoción del CMLL en Heraldo TV!
No te pierdas a partir de este Sábado las transmisiones de La Mejor Lucha Libre del Mundo todos los Sábados a partir de las 7:00 p.m.
📺 Canal 10.1 TV Abierta || 151 Izzi || 161 SKY @heraldodemexico pic.twitter.com/2cpuv6TJxd
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 6, 2021
– Pop-punk band Good Friend has released a new music video for their song “Erin Drinks on Shift” which features a pro wrestling theme. You can see the video below, which was filmed at filmed at Titanic Wrestling in Belfast:
