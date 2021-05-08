wrestling / News
CMLL Announces Return of Live Fans at Arena Mexico This Month
CMLL will host its first show with live fans at Arena Mexico for the first time since the pandemic started, which will take place later this month. The company announced that their May 21st show will have fans at a capacity cap of 500 fans.
This is the first show with live fans at Arena Mexico since March. As PWInsider notes, the state of Mexico has downgraded its alert level from orange to yellow for the first time which is allowing the company to host fans with a limited capacity.
🤩 ¡LA ARENA MÉXICO REABRE SUS PUERTAS!
Después de 434 días, La Catedral de la Lucha Libre tendrá su primera función con acceso al público*
🗓️ Viernes 21 de Mayo '21
🕣 8:30 p.m.
*Limitado a 500 boletos
👤 Acceso Controlado || 🌡️ Control de Temperatura || 🤲🏻 Gel Antibacterial pic.twitter.com/hxChcscf7o
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 7, 2021
