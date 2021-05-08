CMLL Announces Return of Live Fans at Arena Mexico This Month

CMLL will host its first show with live fans at Arena Mexico for the first time since the pandemic started, which will take place later this month. The company announced that their May 21st show will have fans at a capacity cap of 500 fans.

This is the first show with live fans at Arena Mexico since March. As PWInsider notes, the state of Mexico has downgraded its alert level from orange to yellow for the first time which is allowing the company to host fans with a limited capacity.