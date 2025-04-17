CMLL Announces Show With AEW & ROH For June

CMLL has announced a crossover show with AEW & ROH for June. The promotion announced on Wednesday that their June 17th show will be against AEW and ROH on Tuesday, and that CMLL FantasticaMania on June 20th will feature talent from CMLL, NJPW, AEW, ROH, RevPro, and NJPW Strong, as you can see below (via Luchablog.

AEW is set to hold Grand Slam Mexico on June 18th.

