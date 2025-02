CMLL Announces Title Matches & More For Viernes Espectacular In March

CMLL has announced several matches for its March 7th episode of Viernes Espectacular. As Fightful Select reports, the following matches were announced on Wednesday’s episode of CMLL Informa for the episode:

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Las Valientes vs. Kira & Skadi vs. Johnnie Robbie & Viva Van vs. Red Velvet & Lady Frost

* CMLL Women’s National Championship Match: Sanely vs. India Sioux

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis vs. Persephone

* 2025 Irma Gonzalez Cup Match: Candela, Metalica, Amapola, La Jarochita, Reina Isis, Princesa Sugehit, Dark Silueta & La Catalina announced