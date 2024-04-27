wrestling / News

CMLL Arena Mexico 68th Anniversary Results: Mascara Dorada Wins 2024 CMLL Universal Title

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular show last night, which was also the 68th anniversary celebration of Arena Mexico. The event was notable in that Mascara Dorada won the 2024 Men’s Universal Championship in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Último Dragoncito & Angelito def. Aéreo & Acero.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Futuro, Capitán Suicida & Max Star def. Okumura, Crixus & Vegas (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Dark Silueta, Stephanie Vaquer & La Catalina def. Tessa Blanchard, Sanely & Skadi (2-1).
* Hair Elimination Quadrangular: Akuma def. Dulce Gardenia, Disturbio & Virus. Since Gardenia was the last pinned, he had to get his hair shaved off.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Angel de Oro def. Templario (2-1).
* 2024 Men’s CMLL Universal Championship Tournament – Finals: Mascara Dorada (w/ Orbit of The Houston Astros) def. Titán & Magnus (w/ KeMalito) to win the title.

