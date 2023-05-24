wrestling / News
CMLL Arena Mexico Tuesday Results 5.23.23: Esfinge Wins Light Heavyweight Title
– CMLL was back in action for last night’s Arena Mexico Tuesday event at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:
* Lightning Match: Inquisitor beat Leono.
* Poppy & Tiffany beat Maligna & Sanely.
* Poblana Force (Stigma, Perverso & Pegasso) defeated The Jackals of the Ring (Okumura, Pólvora & El Coyote).
* Dark Panther, Fugaz & Star Black defeated The Sacred, Son of Villain III & Mysterious Jr.
* Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Esfinge beat Golden Angel (c) to win the title.
* Niebla Roja & Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr & Gran Guerrero) beat Mystic, Atlantis & Panterita del Ring.
Leono no pudo concretar un resultado favorable pese a dominar en el #MatchRelámpago y fue derrotado por Inquisidor en el arranque del #MartesDeArenaMéxico
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/7f6n8EZYUr
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | La reacción de los técnicos no ha sido suficiente y la #3aCaída nuevamente se decanta para Amapola y Tiffany. La experiencia se impone en el choque femenil.
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/T81hvvWTCD
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | En duelo de Fuerza Poblana y Chácales, el triunfo se ha decantado finalmente para los oriundos de la Angelópolis con la Stigmatica y toque de espaldas de Pegasso. #3aCaída
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/oW7uBvvRq7
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | Star Black pone punto final a la contienda al derrotar al capitán de los rudos, El Sagrado. #3aCaída
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/Ldx6wgYFU9
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023
#MartesDeArenaMéxico | ¡Canadian Destroyer, Nudo Egipcio y tenemos nuevo Campeón Nacional de Peso Semicompleto! Esfinge ha destronado al Ángel de Oro en un intenso combate titular.
🔴 Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/9czef8s2Pm
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023
