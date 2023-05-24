wrestling / News

CMLL Arena Mexico Tuesday Results 5.23.23: Esfinge Wins Light Heavyweight Title

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Esfinge Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL was back in action for last night’s Arena Mexico Tuesday event at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:

* Lightning Match: Inquisitor beat Leono.
* Poppy & Tiffany beat Maligna & Sanely.
* Poblana Force (Stigma, Perverso & Pegasso) defeated The Jackals of the Ring (Okumura, Pólvora & El Coyote).
* Dark Panther, Fugaz & Star Black defeated The Sacred, Son of Villain III & Mysterious Jr.
* Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Esfinge beat Golden Angel (c) to win the title.
* Niebla Roja & Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr & Gran Guerrero) beat Mystic, Atlantis & Panterita del Ring.

