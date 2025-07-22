CMLL Arena Puebla 72nd Anniversary Show Results: Místico Unmasked

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre held its Arena Puebla 72nd Anniversary Show on July 21 in Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

Sombra Diabólika & El Malayo defeated Millenium & Meyer.

* Match Relampago: Hera defeated Yuki Mashiro.

Compadres del Diablo (Prayer, El Perverso & Multy) defeated Rayo Metálico, Rey Samuray & El Tapatío via Disqualification.

* 2025 Barroco Championship Match: Blue Shark defeated Robin.

* Fuerza Poblana defeated Bestias del Diablo

* Máscara Dorada defeated Volador Jr.

* Místico & Guerreros Laguneros defeated Esfinge & Infernales via DQ after Mephisto unmasked Místico.