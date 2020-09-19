CMLL News: Arena Puebla Reportedly Planning Friday Night Show, Mascara Ana Retiring Next Year

– The normal Monday night venue for CMLL is reportedly planning to add a weekly show on Friday nights once they can start running again, according to a new report. The WON reports that Arena Puebla, which is the promotion’s Monday night spot during non-pandemic times, is planning a Friday show with the idea that since there will be only a 30% capacity whenever they are able to run shows, there will be people turned away who want to attend and a second show would give them an opportunity to do so.

There are several caveats to this idea, the most obvious being that there is no possible word on when they can start running shows. In addition, CMLL’s Arena Mexico show is their biggest show of the week and currently the only Mexico City show so most top talent will be working there. There is enough talent, according to the site, to run two viable shows and the Puebla shows are usually focused on the undercard with local talent.

– The site also notes that Mascara Ana 2000 has said he will be retiring next year. CMLL has avoided using Ana (real name Jesus Reyes), who is 62, along with the 60 year-old Negro Casas since they started running shows again.