CMLL & Bandido Part Ways

Bandido’s run in CMLL is officially over, as confirmed by the company today. CMLL announced that the two sides have agreed to part ways, writing (thanks Google translate),

“CMLL informs that by mutual agreement and thus agreeing to the interests of both parties, El Bandido ceases to belong to the cast of this organization as of today. CMLL wishes him the best in his future”

Bandido’s run in the company began in 2019. He most recently worked a trios Best Two Out Of Three Falls match alongside Caristico & Diamante Azul to defeat Los Guerreros Laguneros & Templario on April 3rd for the company. He has also been a regular for ROH, most recently appearing on their 19th Anniversary show where he defeated Flamita and Rey Horus in a three-way bout.