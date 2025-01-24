CMLL Set To Crown New Women’s World Tag Team Champions In March

CMLL will determine their next Women’s World Tag Team Champions in March. The promotion announced on this week’s CMLL Informa that the titles, which were vacated when Tessa Blanchard left the company, will find their new holders at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 21st.

The announcement (per Fightful) notes that there will be eliminators held at events on March 7th and March 14th ahead of the tournament finals, with international teams set to be part of the tournament.

The competitors were not announced on the episode.

#CMLLInforma || Inicia la busqueda de las nuevas Campeonas Mundiales de Parejas del CMLL, con dos eliminatorias: 7 y 14 de marzo, y la gran final… el 21 de marzo de 2025. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/3dZLW4qiAG — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 23, 2025