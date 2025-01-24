wrestling / News

CMLL Set To Crown New Women’s World Tag Team Champions In March

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2025 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL will determine their next Women’s World Tag Team Champions in March. The promotion announced on this week’s CMLL Informa that the titles, which were vacated when Tessa Blanchard left the company, will find their new holders at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 21st.

The announcement (per Fightful) notes that there will be eliminators held at events on March 7th and March 14th ahead of the tournament finals, with international teams set to be part of the tournament.

The competitors were not announced on the episode.

