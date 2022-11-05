wrestling / News

CMLL Dia De Los Muertos Results

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL presented its ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ event last night at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Angelito, Kaligua & Último Dragóncito def. Mercurio, Minos & Pequeño Violencia.
* El Coyote, Felino Jr & Hijo del Villano III def. Atrapasueños (Dulce Gardenia, Espíritu Negro & Rey Cometa).
* Atlantis Jr., Gran Guerrero & Último Guerrero def Místico, Soberano Jr. & Volador Jr.
* Rey Del Inframundo Championship Match: Stuka Jr def. El Terrible (c)

