CMLL Domingo Familiar (2/16/2025) Results: Esfinge vs. Valiente

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) presented “Domingo Familiar” on February 16, 2025, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Retro & Leono def. Enfermero Jr. & Robin.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Valiente Jr., El Audaz & Eléctrico def. Sangre Imperial & Los Indestructibles (Cholo & Apocalipsis) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Las Infernales (Zeuxis & Dark Silueta) def. La Jarochita & Skadi. (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Las Bestias del Diablo (Akuma, Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) def. La Fuerza Tapatía (Star Black, Fugaz & Explosivo) (2-1).

* CMLL National Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Esfinge (c) def. El Valiente.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico, Atlantis & Blue Panther def. Difunto & Los Hermanos Chávez (Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (2-1).