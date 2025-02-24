wrestling / News
CMLL Domingo Familiar (2.23.2025) Results: Star Black vs. Akuma
On February 23, 2025, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre presented ‘Domingo Familiar’ at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* Astral, Eléctrico & Leono def. Inquisidor, Grako & Nitro.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Virus, Luciferno & Cancerbero) def. Rey Bucanero & Los Felinos (Felino & Felino Jr.) (2-1).
* Match Relámpago: Capitán Suicida def. Magia Blanca.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Los Gemelos Diablo (Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) def. Fuerza Tapatía (Fugaz & Explosivo) (2-1).
* CMLL National Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black (c) def. Akuma.
* 2/3 Falls Match: El Valiente & Los Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr.) def. Atlantis, Star Jr. & Esfinge via Disqualification (2-1).
