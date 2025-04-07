CMLL Domingo Familiar (4.7.2025) Results: Volador Jr. vs. Averno

CMLL held the event Domingo Familiar on April 7, 2025 from Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Astral, Atómico Jr. & Eléctrico def. Robin, Disturbio & Troglodita.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Kráneo & Los Hermanos Calavera (Calavera Jr. I & Calavera Jr. II) def. Fuego, El Audaz & Péndulo (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Sanely & Las Infernales (Zeuxis & Dark Silueta) def. India Sioux & Las Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & La Jarochita) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Atlantis, Blue Panther & El Pantera def. Virus, Rey Bucanero & El Felino (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Volador Jr. def. Averno (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Templario, Brillante Jr. & Rugido def. Titán, Zandokan Jr. & Magia Blanca (2-1).