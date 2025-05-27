CMLL Domingo Familiar (5.25.25) Results: Místico & Templario vs. Depredadores

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) held its traditional “Domingo Familiar” showcase on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from the historic Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Shockercito & Galaxy def. Pequeño Olímpico & Pequeño Violencia.

* Match Relámpago: Olympia def. Princesa Sugehit via Disqualification.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Dulce Gardenia, Volcano & Fuego def. Infarto & Los Hermanos Calavera (Calavera Jr. I & Calavera Jr. II) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Magia Blanca, Brillante Jr. & Fugaz def. Vegas Depredador, Yutani & Raider (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Stuka Jr., El Valiente & Euforia def. Blue Panther, Panterita del Ring & El Pantera (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico & Templario def. Los Depredadores (Volador Jr. & Magnus) (2-1).