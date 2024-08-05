wrestling / News
CMLL Domingo Familiar 8.4.2024 Results: Volador Jr, Esfinge & Templario vs. Terrible & Infernales, More
August 5, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held Domingo Familiar on August 4, 2024, at Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
*El Pequeño Sky Team (Pequeño Magia, Angelito & Kaligua) def. Pierrothito, Pequeño Olímpico & Pequeño Violencia.
*Match Relámpago: Astral def. Diamond.
*Kraneo, Okumura & Vegas def. Volcano, Capitán Suicida & El Audaz (2-1).
*Akuma & Los Gemelos Diablo (Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) def. Panterita del Ring, Fugaz & Blue Panther Jr (2-1).
*Zandokan Jr, Gran Guerrero & Dragón Rojo Jr def. Star Black, Dark Panther & ROH World Television Champion Atlantis Jr (2-1).
*Volador Jr, Esfinge & Templario def. El Terrible & Los Infernales (Euforia & Averno) (2-0).
