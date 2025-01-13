wrestling / News
CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 1.12.25: Two Of Three Falls Main Event, More
CMLL held their latest Domingo Familiar show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Arena Mexico show below (per Fightful):
* Mercurio & Pequeño Olímpico def. Fantasy & Aéreo
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Disturbio & Luciferno def. Diamond & Dragón de Fuego (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Blue Panther Jr. def. El Elemental
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Capitán Suicida, Brillante Jr. & Hijo de Blue Panther def. Okumura, Rey Bucanero & El Sagrado (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Infernales def. Difunto & Los Gemelos Diablo (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Soberano Jr. & Los Bárbaros (2-1)
¡La experiencia vence a la juventud! Luciferno y Disturbio derrotan a Diamond y Dragón de Fuego.
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/xBJFvwF9sW
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 12, 2025
Capitán Suicida y Brillante Jr. coronan su espectacular actuación junto al Hijo de Blue Panther llevándose la victoria.
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/mVlftTFunI
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 13, 2025
¡Los Infernales se llevan este duelo de rufianes! Los Gemelos Diablo y Difunto son superados por Averno, Mephisto y Euforia.
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/BSqa81HZte
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Was Shocked Sunny Stayed Around WWE As Long As She Did
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)