CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 1.12.25: Two Of Three Falls Main Event, More

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Domingo Familiar 1-12-25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Domingo Familiar show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Arena Mexico show below (per Fightful):

* Mercurio & Pequeño Olímpico def. Fantasy & Aéreo
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Disturbio & Luciferno def. Diamond & Dragón de Fuego (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Blue Panther Jr. def. El Elemental
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Capitán Suicida, Brillante Jr. & Hijo de Blue Panther def. Okumura, Rey Bucanero & El Sagrado (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Infernales def. Difunto & Los Gemelos Diablo (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Soberano Jr. & Los Bárbaros (2-1)

