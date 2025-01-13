CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 1.12.25: Two Of Three Falls Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Domingo Familiar show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Arena Mexico show below (per Fightful):

* Mercurio & Pequeño Olímpico def. Fantasy & Aéreo

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Disturbio & Luciferno def. Diamond & Dragón de Fuego (2-1)

* Match Relámpago: Blue Panther Jr. def. El Elemental

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Capitán Suicida, Brillante Jr. & Hijo de Blue Panther def. Okumura, Rey Bucanero & El Sagrado (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Infernales def. Difunto & Los Gemelos Diablo (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Soberano Jr. & Los Bárbaros (2-1)

¡La experiencia vence a la juventud! Luciferno y Disturbio derrotan a Diamond y Dragón de Fuego. Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/xBJFvwF9sW — Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 12, 2025

Capitán Suicida y Brillante Jr. coronan su espectacular actuación junto al Hijo de Blue Panther llevándose la victoria. Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/mVlftTFunI — Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 13, 2025