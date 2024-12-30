CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 12.29.24: Místico Teams With Neon & Titan, More

CMLL held their latest Domingo Familiar show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Arena Mexico show below (per Fightful):

* Match Relámpago: Mercurio def. Acero.

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Amapola & Metálica def. Tabata & Skadi (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Kráneo & El Sagrado def. Volcano & Fuego (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Capitán Suicida & Los Divinos Laguneros def. Okumura & Los Felinos (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Atlantis, Dragón Rojo Jr & Flip Gordon def. Terrible, Mephisto & Akuma (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Neón & Titán def. Volador Jr., Hechicero & El Valiente (2-1)