CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 6.16.24: Copa Dinastías Match, More
CMLL held its Domingo Familiar show on Sunday featuring their Copa Dinastías Match and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Fightful:
* Shockercito & Angelito def. Little Olympian & Mercury
* Lightning Match: KeMalito def. Tengu
* Tessa Blanchard, Rain & Valkyria def. Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer & Náutica
* Golden Angel & Guerreros Laguneros def. Michael Oli & Wolf Zaddies
* 2024 Copa Dinastías Match: Los Stukas def. Los Soberanos, Legado Octagon, Panteritas Del Ring, Divinos Laguneros, Los Felinos & Los Valientes
El orgullo mexicano sale a flote en el encuentro semifinal. Último Gro, Angel de Oro y Gran Gro. le han quitado el invicto a Bad Dude Tito y Che Cabrera, que hoy fueron aliados del británico Michael Oku. #DomingoFamiliarCMLL
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/OzQ5YrpS03
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 17, 2024
#DomingoFamiliarCMLL | Euforia despoja de su máscara al Hijo de Stuka Jr. y es descalificado junto a Soberano Jr.
Stuka Jr. y su hijo son los ganadores de la #CopaDinastiasCMLL 2024.
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ pic.twitter.com/w5AR6n92Jh
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 17, 2024
