wrestling / News

CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 6.16.24: Copa Dinastías Match, More

June 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Domingo Familiar Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its Domingo Familiar show on Sunday featuring their Copa Dinastías Match and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Fightful:

* Shockercito & Angelito def. Little Olympian & Mercury
* Lightning Match: KeMalito def. Tengu
* Tessa Blanchard, Rain & Valkyria def. Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer & Náutica
* Golden Angel & Guerreros Laguneros def. Michael Oli & Wolf Zaddies
* 2024 Copa Dinastías Match: Los Stukas def. Los Soberanos, Legado Octagon, Panteritas Del Ring, Divinos Laguneros, Los Felinos & Los Valientes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading