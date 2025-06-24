wrestling / News

CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 6.22.25: United Empire In Action, More

June 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Domingo Familiar 6-22-25 Image Credit: CMLL

The latest CMLL Domingo Familiar featured the United Empire and more in action. You can see the full results from the Arena Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Mercurio & Pequeño Violencia def. Aéreo & Acero
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Pólvora, Infarto & Coyote def. Fuego & AtrapaSueños (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Stigma & Los Ortiz def. Raider & Demonios Orientales (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Hijo del Villano III def. Magia Blanca
* Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Infernales
* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán def. Hechicero & Hermanos Chávez

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading