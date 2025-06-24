wrestling / News
CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 6.22.25: United Empire In Action, More
The latest CMLL Domingo Familiar featured the United Empire and more in action. You can see the full results from the Arena Mexico show below, per Fightful:
* Mercurio & Pequeño Violencia def. Aéreo & Acero
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Pólvora, Infarto & Coyote def. Fuego & AtrapaSueños (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Stigma & Los Ortiz def. Raider & Demonios Orientales (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Hijo del Villano III def. Magia Blanca
* Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Infernales
* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán def. Hechicero & Hermanos Chávez
Pequeño Violencia y Mercurio hicieron que las rudezas prevalecieran en el cuadrilátero y dieron cuenta de Aéreo y Acero.
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OcTd|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/4huqukGZp6
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 22, 2025
¡Los Ortiz y Stigma se imponen en la tercera batalla de esta tarde!
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/rQ6sivrrf0
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 23, 2025
En un extraordinario combate, Los Infernales (Averno, Euforia y Mephisto) son derrotados por El United Empire (Templario, TJP y Francesco Akira).
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/IFcvYyaqZh
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 23, 2025
¡Triunfo para Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi y Titán ante Ángel de Oro, Hechicero y Niebla Roja!
Sigue el reporte de las acciones del #DomingoFamiliarCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/JUtaP9OKIL|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/r6vrZQBueO
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 23, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw
- Bully Ray Calls the John Cena Pipebomb Promo a ‘Full Circle Moment’
- Mark Henry Explains How John Cena Rebelled Against the System With His Pipebomb Promo
- Tony Schiavone Names Battle Bowl the Worst Wrestling Tournament In History