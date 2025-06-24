CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 6.22.25: United Empire In Action, More

The latest CMLL Domingo Familiar featured the United Empire and more in action. You can see the full results from the Arena Mexico show below, per Fightful:

* Mercurio & Pequeño Violencia def. Aéreo & Acero

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Pólvora, Infarto & Coyote def. Fuego & AtrapaSueños (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Stigma & Los Ortiz def. Raider & Demonios Orientales (2-1)

* Match Relámpago: Hijo del Villano III def. Magia Blanca

* Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Infernales

* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán def. Hechicero & Hermanos Chávez

