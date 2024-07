CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 7.14.24: Hechicero Teams With Guerreros Laguneros, More

CMLL held its Domingo Familiar show on Sunday with Hechicero in trios action and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Last Dragoncito & Shockercito def. Pierrothito & Little Gunpowder

* Astral, Electric & Leono def. The Black Wave

* Two of Three Falls Match: Hombre Bala Jr., Pegasso & El Audaz def. El Sagrado, Dark Magic & El Coyote (2-1)

* Lightning Match: Virus def. Son of the Villain III

* Two of Three Falls Match: Atlantis, Blue Panther & Star Jr def. Mephisto & Los Depresores (2-1)

* Two of Three Falls Match: Mystic, Fleeting & Brave def. Hechicero & Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)