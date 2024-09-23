CMLL Domingo Familiar Results 9.22.24: Welterweight Title Match, More

CMLL’s Domingo Familiar show took place on Sunday, with the World Welterweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the highlights below from the show (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Hijo del Pantera & Hombre Bala Jr. def. Felino Jr. & Espanto Jr.

* Two Of Three Falls Match: India Sioux, Tessa Blanchard & Skadi def. Dark Silueta, Reyna Isis & Hera (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Zandokan Jr., Difunto & Kraneo def. Akuma & Los Gemelos Diablo

* CMLL World Welterweight Championship Match: Titán def. Villano III Jr.

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Flip Gordon, Neón & Dragón Rojo Jr. def. Star Jr. & Los Bárbaros (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico & Los Soberanos def. Volador Jr., El Valiente & Esfinge (2-1)