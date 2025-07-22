CMLL’s Esfinge Announced for MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling announced that CMLL star Esfinge will be in action at MLW Fightland on Saturday, September 13. The event will be held at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Esfinge currently holds the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Title, which he won in May 2023. He previously appeared for MLW at Lucha Apocalypto in Chicago, Illinois, and he also competed in the Battle Riot VII match in Los Angeles.

The luchador’s opponent for Fightland has not yet been revealed. Tickets for Fightland are now available at MLWDallas.com. The event will be presented for free on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Other wrestlers already confirmed for MLW Fightland include MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle, Templario, Bishop Dyer, Donovan Dijak, Atlantis, Satoshi Kojima, Mads Krule Krugger, Ultimo Guerrero, Titan, Paul London, Matthew Justice, Barboza, Jesus Rodriguez, Cesar Duran, Salina De La Renta, Diego Hill, and more.