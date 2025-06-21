CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico Results: Bandido and Mistico Agree to Match Next Week, Lio Rush Meets Kalimba

CMLL ran their event FantasticaMania Mexico last night in Arena Mexico, featuring talent from NJPW, AEW, ROH, NJPW and RevPro.

In the main event, Bandido and Hologram defeated Mistico and Mascara Dorada, but not without controversy. Bandido went for a crucifix pin on Mistico and the referee counted three, but Mistico just barely kicked out. While both Mistico and Bandido wanted to go for another fall, the referee wouldn’t allow it. Instead, the two agreed to wrestle each other on the next Viernes Espectactular on June 27.

Meanwhile, Lio Rush met Kalimba, a famous pop star in Mexico who who resembles him. Kalimba shook his hand while wearing a shirt that read: “Not Lio Rush.”

You can find the full results below, via Fightful:

* Red Velvet def. Kira.

* La Jarochita def. Thunder Rosa

* Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) & Galeon Fantasma (Difunto & Zandokan Jr.) def. Rocky Romero, Robbie X & CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) * CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) def. La Catalina

* Yota Tsuji def. Último Guerrero

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán) def. United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP & Templario)

* Match Relampago: Neón def. Kevin Knight

* Ricochet def. Volador Jr.

* Bandido & Hologram def. Sky Team (Místico & Máscara Dorada)