– CMLL returned for the Friday Spectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The show aired live on CMLL’s YouTube channel for members.

In the main event, the Sky Team, consisting of Místico, Neón, and Máscara Dorada, beat Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto, and Euforia) to win the CMLL World Trios Titles. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Lightning Match: Audaz defeated Riot.

* 2/3 Falls: Brillante Jr. & Magia Blanca beat Guerrero Maya Jr. & El Cobarde (2-1).

Lightning Match: La Catalina defeated Persephone.

* 2/3 Falls Match: The Phantom Galleon (Barboza, Difunto & Zandokan Jr.) beat The Guadalajara Force (Explosive, Fleeting & Star Black) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Rocky Romero & The Predators (Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.) (w/ KeMalito) defeated Esfinge, Flip Gordon, Star Jr. & Templario (w/ KeMonito) (2-0).

* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Sky Team (Místico, Neón & Máscara Dorada) defeated Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto & Euforia) (c) to win the titles.

