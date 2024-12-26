wrestling / News
CMLL Funcion Navideña Results 12.25.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
CMLL held its Funcion Navideña show on Christmas Day, with a number of Two Out of Three Falls matches and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Angelito & Shockercito def. Rostro de Acero & Pierrothito via DQ
* CMLL World Micro Estrellas Championship Eliminator Match: Tengu & KeMalito def. KeMonito, Periquito Sacaryas, Átomo, Mije, Micro Sagrado & Chamuel
* Two of Three Falls Match: Soberano Jr. def. Star Jr. (2-1)
* Two of Three Falls Match: Los Divinos Laguneros def. Legado Octagón (2-1)
* Two of Three Falls Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Los Depredadores (2-1)
Místico, Máscara Dorada y Neón derrotan en el turno súper estelar a Volador Jr., Magnus y Rugido en esta función especial de #NavidadCMLL
📺 EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros del canal https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/2uh9FkXWWB
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 26, 2024
