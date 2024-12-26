wrestling / News

CMLL Funcion Navideña Results 12.25.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Funcion Navideña Results 12.25.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its Funcion Navideña show on Christmas Day, with a number of Two Out of Three Falls matches and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Angelito & Shockercito def. Rostro de Acero & Pierrothito via DQ
* CMLL World Micro Estrellas Championship Eliminator Match: Tengu & KeMalito def. KeMonito, Periquito Sacaryas, Átomo, Mije, Micro Sagrado & Chamuel
* Two of Three Falls Match: Soberano Jr. def. Star Jr. (2-1)
* Two of Three Falls Match: Los Divinos Laguneros def. Legado Octagón (2-1)
* Two of Three Falls Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón def. Los Depredadores (2-1)

