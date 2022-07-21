wrestling / News
CMLL Grand Prix 2022 Teams Announced Including Rocky Romero, Robbie Eagles, Matt Taven, Lince Dorado, & More
– During this week’s CMLL Informa show on YouTube, broadcaster Julio Cesar Rivera announced the lineups for the CMLL Grand Prix 2022. The Grand Prix will feature representatives and talents from outside CMLL, including wrestlers from Impact Wrestling and NJPW.
Team Mexico will feature Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantic Jr., Stuka Jr., and Templario. Team International features Tiger Mask (Japan), Matt Taven (United States), Lince Dorado (Puerto Rico), Robbie Eagles (Australia), Rocky Romero (United States), Kenny King (United States), and Oraculo (Puerto Rico).
CMLL Grand Prix 2022 is scheduled for August 19 at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.
🇲🇽 #GrandPrixCMLL pic.twitter.com/3pFCoKxEIy
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2022
🌍 #GrandPrixCMLL
🇺🇸 Rocky Romero
🇺🇸 Kenny King
🇵🇷 Oráculo
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 19 de agosto '22
🕣 8:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ok4zeWOBgZ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Chelsea Green Claims Deonna Purrazzo Came Up With Axiom Idea, Purrazzo and Lance Storm Comment
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping